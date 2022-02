A survival guide for early 2022's sharp market swings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

JANUARY'S sharp , downward movements have most questioning the bull market's viability. Not me. Yes, since year-end, global markets - especially growth-orientated ones - tumbled and flirted with official "correction" territory. Certainly, stocks may keep gyrating in the short run. But 2022 should still deliver good-to-great returns. January's swoon tests investors' mettle, from Bishan to Boston. To pass muster, here is my volatility survival guide.