|
30.03.2023 12:27:00
A SWOT Analysis of Roku Stock: What Investors Need to Know
Media-streaming platform expert Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has revolutionized the streaming industry with its user-friendly devices, software, and services. Let's run the company through a SWOT analysis right now to get a feel for its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.Many companies use this time-honored tool from business school to better understand their own place in the world. Similarly, investors can simply direct the SWOT analysis at any publicly traded company and walk away with a deeper appreciation for that operation -- and its stock.These qualities and market trends work in Roku's favor:Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!