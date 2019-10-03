A.T. Kearney Appoints Utsav Garg as New Managing Partner for Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A.T. Kearney, a leading global management consulting firm, has appointed Utsav Garg as the new managing partner for Southeast Asia, effective October 1. Utsav will oversee the business strategy and operations of A.T. Kearney's business across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

A.T. Kearney is committed to the long-term growth of the ASEAN region, according to Global Managing Partner and Chairman Alex Liu. "We are the consultants of choice for many large and growing companies, and the best testimonial for our work is their sustained growth and vitality," he said. "Utsav will continue to drive our agenda to create immediate impact and growing advantage for our clients as well energize our staff."

Utsav succeeds Chua Soon Ghee, who served in the role for seven years and will continue as a senior partner in the firm's Singapore office. Over the past four years, the firm has made significant strides with double-digit growth in the region.

"We have built trusting relationships with leading companies across different industry sectors, especially around the areas of digital and analytics, and large scale, company-wide transformations," said Saurine Doshi, partner and head of the Asia Pacific region. "Utsav's proven credentials in digital and transformation fit perfectly for this next phase of growth for A.T. Kearney in Southeast Asia."

A 20-year industry and consulting veteran, Utsav previously led the firm's Strategic Transformation Practice for Asia Pacific. Before joining A.T. Kearney, he worked at Unilever, a major global consumer packaged goods company. He began his career at STMicroelectronics after earning an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.

"I am excited about the significant growth and transformation potential for our clients across ASEAN," Utsav said. "The companies in this region have a clear opportunity to leapfrog their peers in the Western markets, leveraging digital and analytics. We are already helping our clients drive their Industry 4.0 agenda, enabling digital transformation from within, and upgrading their data and analytics strategies while creating real results and ROI with a pragmatic approach to digital."

About A.T. Kearney

A.T. Kearney is a leading global management consulting firm with offices in more than 40 countries. Since 1926, we have been trusted advisors to the world's foremost organizations. A.T. Kearney is a partner-owned firm, committed to helping clients achieve immediate impact and growing advantage on their most mission-critical issues.

Established in 1990, the Southeast Asia business has grown substantially and now services the ASEAN region with over 150 staff in four offices. The firm is a trusted adviser to the region's major players in an array of industries -- from information and communications technology, telecommunications, and consumer goods and retail to energy and process industries, automotive, and transportation.

For more information, visit atkearney.com.

