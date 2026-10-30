Worlds Aktie
WKN DE: A1H6Q7 / ISIN: US98159J1016
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30.10.2026 22:15:01
A Tale of Two Energy ETFs: How EMLP and TAN Are Worlds Apart
First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEMKT:EMLP) provides diversified exposure to utilities and pipelines with relatively low volatility, whereas Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEMKT:TAN) offers a concentrated, more volatile bet on the global solar energy sector.
Sustainable energy investing often follows two distinct paths: narrow thematic focus or broad infrastructure stability. This comparison explores how a concentrated solar strategy contrasts with a diversified approach to energy assets, highlighting the differences in volatility and total return potential between these two popular investment vehicles.
Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.
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