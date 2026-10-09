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09.10.2026 15:40:02

A Tale of Two Financial ETFs: How Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) and First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) Compare

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEMKT:VFH) provides broad, low-cost exposure to the entire financial sector, while First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) offers a more concentrated, more expensive play on U.S. banks.

Selecting between these two depends on whether an investor seeks broad industry representation or a targeted bet on the banking sub-sector. The Vanguard fund follows a traditional cap-weighted approach, while the First Trust fund utilizes a smart-beta methodology focused on liquidity and value factors.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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