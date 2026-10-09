Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
|
09.10.2026 15:40:02
A Tale of Two Financial ETFs: How Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) and First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) Compare
Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEMKT:VFH) provides broad, low-cost exposure to the entire financial sector, while First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) offers a more concentrated, more expensive play on U.S. banks.
Selecting between these two depends on whether an investor seeks broad industry representation or a targeted bet on the banking sub-sector. The Vanguard fund follows a traditional cap-weighted approach, while the First Trust fund utilizes a smart-beta methodology focused on liquidity and value factors.
Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Inc
Analysen zu Nasdaq Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|83,60
|1,70%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich fester -- ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wankelmütig, während der deutsche Leitindex am letzten Handelstag der Woche im Plus notierte. Die US-Börsen setzten zur Erholung an. An den Börsen in Asien ging es vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich nach oben.