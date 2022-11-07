A TALE OF TWO JOE'S: NEW YORK CITY'S BIRCH COFFEE AND BAZOOKA® BUBBLE GUM WANT YOU TO CELEBRATE 75 YEARS OF BAZOOKA JOE, WITH A "CUP OF JOE"

Two iconic New York brands kick-off "Classic Cup of Joe" Holiday campaign to celebrate Bazooka® Bubble Gum's momentous 75th Anniversary

NEW YORK , Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bazooka Bubble Gum® is giving New Yorkers something to chew on this holiday season! The iconic New York based gum brand and New York coffee house, Birch Coffee, today announced the "Cup of Joe" coffee collaboration, celebrating the confectionery brand's 75th Anniversary.

Nothing says 'classic' like a good cup of Joe, and beginning Monday November 7th, 2022through the Holiday season, Birch Coffee locations will be offering a limited edition "Classic Cup of Joe'' coffee blend, packaged in Bazooka's iconic red white and blue graphics available for purchase in-store and online. Perfect for you and the coffee lover on your Holiday gift list.

Additionally, paying homage to the quintessential comic prize program, customers can redeem Bazooka® Comics for a free cup of coffee in all 10 Birch Coffee House locations from November 7th-21st, 2022. Customers will also be able to see and engage with Bazooka Joe as he comes to life in Birch Coffee locations through a variety of visual displays during the campaign period.

"We wanted to culminate our year-long birthday celebration with an event in New York City where Bazooka® was started and our headquarters still is today," says Rebecca Silberfarb, VP Brand Marketing, Bazooka® Candy Brands. "Birch Coffee and Bazooka Bubble Gum® share a mutual respect for the classics, and this partnership offers customers a chance to rediscover our legacy while getting a taste of our future with this combination of the two "Joe's."

"I have very fond memories of popping a piece of Bazooka Bubble Gum into my mouth while chuckling at the comics as a child with my dad," says Paul Schlader of Birch Coffee. "This collaboration is a trip down memory lane for us, and for our customers." Jeremy Lyman of Birch Coffee also adds "Our whole brand concept is based on the simpler things in life, a cup of coffee and a good conversation; and what better way to do that than to collaborate with an iconic brand like Bazooka® and have customers enjoy the classics in life: a cup of Joe, and a Joe comic."

There's nothing quite like New York City during the Holiday season–as the typical concrete jungle transforms into a winter wonderland of twinkling lights, winter markets and holiday displays. The magic of the holidays in the Big Apple tends to make even the toughest New Yorker feel like a kid again, and the partnership between Birch Coffee and Bazooka® Bubble Gum, brings out that nostalgic feeling.

This collaboration marks one of many initiatives celebrating Bazooka Bubble Gum's momentous 75th birthday. Bazooka® is encouraging fans to follow its social channels @TheRealBazookaJoe , where fans can keep up with the birthday festivities including fun giveaways, promotions and more information on the 75th anniversary, including the premiere of a new short documentary that showcases Bazooka® Bubble Gum's history.

About Bazooka Candy Brands:

Bazooka Candy Brands is a division of The Bazooka Companies, Inc. and produces iconic, high-quality candy products: Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information, visit www.bazookacandybrands.com .

About Birch Coffee:

Birch Coffee was founded in 2009, when specialty coffee was just starting to make a splash in New York City. Paul and Jeremy, the founders behind the brand, quickly realized that their 30+ years of collective service experience was ultimately what was going to separate Birch Coffee from the other shops throughout the city. The focus has always been "people first, coffee a close second" and will always be. The people we connect with remind us on a daily basis why we got into the coffee business in the first place.

