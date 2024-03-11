|
11.03.2024 08:07:00
A Third "Magnificent Seven" Stock Just Broke Below This Key Indicator. Should Investors Be Worried?
The stock market has sold off a little recently, but it has still been an overall excellent start to the year, with the S&P 500 up 7% as of market close March 6. However, some major stocks are under pressure.The "Magnificent Seven" -- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- collectively make up 29% of the S&P 500. The performance of these companies has ripple effects throughout the broader market.Alphabet, now down 6% year to date, just joined Apple and Tesla in falling below its 200-day moving average. Here's why I'm watching that metric. It's not a buy or sell signal, but it's interesting.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
