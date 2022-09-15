A Thirst for Doing Good

Joe Burrow teams up with Guinness for the Guinness Gives Back program, pledging hours of service to communities in need

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1759, Guinness has been serving more than just beer, and for all of us, the time to serve is now.

Today Guinness announced a multi-year collaboration with professional quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who is pledging hours of his time to serve communities in need – and is calling on others to act. With Burrow's help, the Guinness spirit of giving and goodness has never been stronger, as the aim is to get Americans to pledge more than one million service hours to support their communities through the Guinness Gives Back program.

Burrow will join forces with Guinness, alongside the original "Joe Cool," legendary quarterback Joe Montana, who has been working with the brand since 2020. Burrow first inspired millions in his 2019 Heisman Trophy speech, where he delivered an impactful message about poverty and food insecurity in his hometown in Southeast Ohio.

"Many people in our country are facing a series of challenges right now and can benefit from the support of others, and I am humbled to be in a position to make a difference – and encourage others to do so, as well," Burrow said. "Teaming up with a brand like Guinness, who has 'giving back' at the core of what they do, just makes sense."

"Burrow is a talent on the field – and it's been fun to watch what he's been able to accomplish so early in his career," Montana said. "But it's also inspiring to see what he's doing off the field by giving back and investing his time for good causes. I'm looking forward to working with Joe and Guinness to help spread the message and encourage others to give their time to their communities for those in need."

"At Guinness we seek out partners with heart, and grit, and our shared values of power, goodness and communion," explained Jay Sethi, CMO, Diageo Beer Company. "Joe Montana and Joe Burrow embody these same values through their work and the examples they've set. These men will help elevate our pledge of service to get the national attention and commitment our country deserves."

Since its inception in 1759, Guinness has been a cornerstone of its communities, serving those who need it most. During the pandemic, while the gates to the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore were closed to the public, the team baked and donated over 50,000 loaves of "brewers' bread" to the Maryland Food Bank, at a time when COVID-19 was creating greater food scarcity concerns within the community.

In addition to bread and our commitment to service, Guinness is approaching nearly $3 million in donations to charitable organizations since the onset of the pandemic. No matter how you choose to honor your community, remember to always raise a pint responsibly.

The best (and most important!) work is yet to come.

About Guinness

The Guinness brand was established in 1759, when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000-year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Brewed using four main ingredients, water, barley (malted & roasted), hops and yeast, Guinness is the world's most popular stout. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 150 with almost 9 million glasses of Guinness enjoyed every day around the world. The most GUINNESS is sold in Great Britain, Ireland, USA, Nigeria and Cameroon. More information can be found at www.guinness.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

