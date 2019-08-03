A-to-Zen Now Offering Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Treatments for Facial Rejuvenation in Bellevue, Washington

BELLEVUE, Wash., August 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. John Bullis, double board-certified cosmetic surgeon and owner of A-to-Zen Regenerative Medicine, is excited to announce the addition of platelet rich plasma (PRP) Facial Rejuvenation to his leading aesthetic menu, including all-natural PRP Facials and PRP Facelifts for improvements in skin texture and tone.

PRP is a concentrated portion of a patient's very own blood containing potent healing properties and growth factors. Applied to skin, PRP affords dramatic age-defying improvements, including brighter, smoother, more evenly-toned skin with diminished lines and wrinkles, reduced age spots, and much more. PRP Facial Rejuvenation treatments at A-to-Zen Regenerative Medicine are convenient and efficient, involving only one office visit, and provide long-lasting rejuvenation without the risk of foreign substances or surgery.

A PRP Facial is a treatment that combines microneedling and the topical application of PRP. Microneedling creates tiny holes, allowing for optimal absorption of PRP while also boosting the skin's natural healing response for intense revitalization, including smoother, more-evenly toned skin that looks healthier and more radiant.

A PRP Facelift injects PRP into targeted areas of the face to replenish lost volume, boost blood flow and initiate renewal from within for a luminous, younger-looking complexion. For enhanced rejuvenation, Dr. Bullis combines PRP injections with dermal fillers, depending on a patient's needs and goals.

The best thing about PRP is its versatility! All-natural PRP can be used to rejuvenate any area of the body! In addition to PRP Facials and PRP Facelifts, Dr. Bullis proudly offers PRP-Enhanced Fat Transfer, PRP Hair Restoration, PRP for Sexual Health, PRP Natural Breast Augmentation, and more.

To learn more about PRP treatments at A-to-Zen Regenerative Medicine, please call 425.615.6307 today!

About A-to-Zen Regenerative Medicine

A-to-Zen Regenerative Medicine comprises a team of dedicated medical professionals who are committed to helping you look and feel your absolute best for total body vitality. Offering a holistic approach, A-to-Zen's mission is to maximize the quality of life for patients by offering a blend of traditional and alternative medicine and a comprehensive range of both surgical and non-surgical treatments, including platelet-rich plasma (PRP) facial rejuvenation, PRP hair restoration, PRP for sexual health, PRP-enhanced fat transfer, truSculpt® 3D non-invasive fat removal, liposuction, labiaplasty, IV hydration therapy, Botox®, dermal fillers, ThermiVa® non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation, Sculpsure® non-invasive fat reduction, ThermiSmooth® non-invasive skin tightening, bio-identical hormone replacement therapy, medically-supervised weight loss, nutritional therapy, chemical peels, facials, acne treatments, and more.

About Dr. John Bullis

Owner and medical director of A-to-Zen Regenerative Medicine, Dr. John Bullis is board-certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) and the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery (ABCS). Dr. Bullis has performed thousands of cosmetic surgical procedures and is an expert at both surgical and non-surgical body sculpting.

Dr. Bullis attended undergraduate and medical school at Georgetown University and obtained a Master's Degree in physiology at the University of Maryland at Baltimore. Dr. Bullis served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Lewis, Washington, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and Walter Reed Army Medical Center, in Washington, D.C., where he honed his surgical skills and specialized in urogynecology, pelvic reconstructive surgery, and minimally invasive gynecologic surgery.

Dr. Bullis is a Fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgeons (AACS), the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M), the American Urogynecologic Society (AUGS), and the Obesity Medicine Association (OMA).

SOURCE A-to-Zen Regenerative Medicine