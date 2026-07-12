Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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12.07.2026 21:12:57
A Top H2O America Holder Bought More Stock After an 18% Run
Atlas Infrastructure Partners reported a direct purchase of 2,784 shares of H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) on July 7, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.H2O America is a major regulated water utility and a nationwide provider of essential water and wastewater services. The company operates through a diversified portfolio of subsidiaries and maintains a robust net income of $105.0 million TTM, demonstrating the profitability characteristics typical of regulated utility businesses. With 822 employees and headquarters in San Jose, H2O America leverages its integrated water management capabilities and diversified supply sources to maintain competitive positioning in the regulated water utility sector.Atlas already owned more than 4.6 million shares before adding this sliver, so a 2,784-share nibble at $62.03 barely moves its stake, but still, Atlas is one of H2O America's largest institutional owners, and its affiliates have been steadily accumulating this stock. When a long-horizon infrastructure investor keeps buying a regulated water utility, it certainly seems like a bet on decades of stable, rate-regulated cash flow, as opposed to simply a trade.Formerly known as SJW Group, H2O America has raised its dividend for a 58th straight year to an annualized $1.76, one of the longest streaks in the market. First-quarter revenue rose to $183.3 million, and management reaffirmed 2026 earnings guidance of $3.08 to $3.18 per share while targeting 6% to 8% annual EPS growth through 2030, funded by a $2.7 billion capital plan. For long-term investors, the appeal here is in steady growth, a fortress dividend, and exposure to fast-growing Silicon Valley and Texas markets. Catalysts to watch include regulatory rate decisions and the pending Quadvest deal, which is expected to close by year’s end.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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