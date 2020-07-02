A Treat to Millions of Cricket Fans as Canada T20 Niagara Fest Comes Back on 16th July 2020 in Canada

TORONTO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 16th July 2020, the spectacular country Canada is going to witness the euphoria of cricket–hungry fans across the world, as it sets off with The Canada T20 Niagara Fest 2020 at Niagara Cricket Center.

Spread over seven days, the T20 tournament will host 12 league matches for six days followed by one qualifier semi-final on 22nd July at 9.30am (Indian timing 7pm). The grand finale will be played on the same day ie. 22nd July at 13.00 pm (Indian timing 10.30pm). The league matches will be scheduled at 9.30 am and 13.00 pm on 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st July. All timings mentioned are Canadian Time.

The winner will walk away with 50,000 Canadian Dollars.

The tournament has approval from Cricket Council of Ontario and it is organised by Niagara Cricket Club and Virsa Foundation. The objective of the event is to bring cricket back for the cricket fans, boost local talent and the cricket of Canada.

Four teams Vancouver Stars, Moncton Heroes, Toronto Tigers and Niagara Wonders would be participating in the tournament. Icon players like Rizwan Cheema, Captain- Canadian National team, Bhupindar Singh and Harmandeep Singh, Global T20 players, Navneet Dhaliwal, Ravindrapal Singh and Cecil Pervez, Canadian National players would be part of this T20.

The tournament will boost the local talent by giving them an excellent opportunity to play as International players under the guidance of seasoned players.

The event is one of the most anticipated sports events as it is expected to light the flame of hope and happiness amongst everyone across the world. It will be seen as a kick-start to Sports events that had taken a hit in the last 100 days due to the ongoing pandemic.

Canada T20 Fest is going to be the very first official big cricket tournament to resume post the lockdown.

Fans would get to witness Canada T20 Niagara fest live from 16th July 2020 to 22nd July 2020 on One Sports, the channel partner.

The print partners for this event are Mid-day and Gujarati Mid-day.

For more information please visit our website https://canadat20niagara.com

