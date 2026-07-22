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23.07.2026 01:25:02

A U.S. Bancorp Vice Chair Sold $2.3 Million in Stock After a 40% Run — What Should Investors Know?

Stephen L. Philipson, the vice chair of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), sold 36,906 shares of common stock on July 20, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($63.08); post-transaction value based on July 20, 2026 market close ($63.14).U.S. Bancorp is a broad-based financial services holding company with a market capitalization of $99 billion, positioning it as a significant player in the diversified banking sector. The company's diversified business model across corporate and commercial banking, consumer and business banking, and wealth management segments provides multiple revenue streams and geographic diversification. With TTM net income of $8.2 billion, U.S. Bancorp demonstrates substantial scale and profitability within the U.S. financial services industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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