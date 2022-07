A US Recession Can't Officially Happen Unless Eight People Say So

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Two consecutive quarters of negative gross domestic product growth. That's how most countries, and basically everyone on Wall Street, defines a recession. But not, would you believe, the US government.A Bloomberg report on Tuesday was smart to point out that, technically, the world's largest economy only recognizes a recession when it's declared by an obscure cloister of eight elite economists. One former member called them "Ivory Tower eggheads." Here's how they work.Continue reading