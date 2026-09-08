Vaxcyte Aktie

Vaxcyte für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P6R6 / ISIN: US92243G1085

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08.09.2026 11:37:57

A Vaxcyte Executive Just Cashed Options Struck at $5.35. Here's What Long-Term Investors Should Know

Jim Wassil, Chief Operating Officer of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX), reported the sale of 6,182 shares of common stock on August 31 and September 1, totaling $378,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($61.12); post-transaction value based on the September 2 market close ($61.58).

Vaxcyte, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology enterprise headquartered in San Carlos with 507 employees, focused on developing next-generation protein-based vaccines addressing significant gaps in infectious disease prevention. The company's strategic approach leverages advanced conjugate vaccine technology to create multi-valent formulations with enhanced immunogenicity and broader pathogen coverage compared to existing therapeutic options. With a market capitalization of $9.0 billion and a one-year share price appreciation of 95%, Vaxcyte represents investor confidence in its clinical pipeline and the substantial market opportunity within the global vaccine sector.

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