A view from the checkout: ‘baby milk is now security tagged’

Jane Jones, a supermarket worker from Flintshire, Wales, tells how desperate customers are stealing everyday thingsUK inflation hits 40-year high of 9%Rising inflation makes action by Sunak a question of when, not ifShoppers are changing their behaviour as family budgets come under pressure from swingeing price rises on basic necessities, from milk and cooking oil to dog food. Jane Jones, who works in a supermarket in Flintshire, Wales, says cash-strapped customers are looking for ways to cut back."It's completely different in the shop. There are some people that don't have to worry about money but the average person is spending less and people are always complaining about prices at the checkout.