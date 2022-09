A vision for making open source more equitable and secure

Open source has a widely recognized problem that has yet to be adequately addressed. While open-source projects have become foundational pieces upon which the internet and all its innovations are built, they operate mainly as labors of love. And when open source is created and maintained with little or no compensation for its developers, that’s not only unfair to developers but potentially dangerous to users, who at times have been left vulnerable to cybersecurity issues.We believe that modern technology has been stunted because a high concentration of developers has been focused on improving FAANG ad revenue rather than creating the software infrastructure that benefits all humanity. We can no longer ask the small and underfunded open source contingent of the world’s developers to choose between a salary and keeping the internet running.To read this article in full, please click here