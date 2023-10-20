A Visit to a Famous Town of the Chinese Socks Industry

LIAOYANG, China, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the town of Xiaobeihe under the city of Liaoyang in the northeastern region of China hosted the area's first "Socks Festival and China (Xiaobeihe) International Socks Industry Procurement and Exchange Fair". Buyers from across the country descended on the town to look for business opportunities.

The Xiaobeihe Town is one of the country's main socks producers. Leaning on Liaoyang City, which is renowned as China's first maker of dacron (polyester), the folks of Xiaobeihe utilized yarn raw materials to weave socks, turning the little piece of garment into a big pillar industry that led the town and its people to prosperity. At present, Xiaobeihe boasts an annual output of 2.5 billion pairs and the second-highest cotton sock production capacity in the country, garnering the title of "famous town of the Chinese socks industry", according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Liaoyang Municipal Committee.

"The town is home to more than 200 socks factories and 467 registered socks brands. A massive number of enterprises up and down the socks industrial chain have conglomerated here, together employing over 20,000 people and generating an annual output worth nearly 3.2 billion yuan," explained Shen Cong, Mayor of Xiaobeihe Town.

Data shows that the Xiaobeihe's socks industry recorded 25 million yuan in direct export in 2022, while exports through traders elsewhere such as Zhejiang Province have amounted to 500 million yuan.

The "Socks Festival" has propelled the town's socks industry to its apex this year, with the opening day alone having received more than 2,500 merchants from out of the town. Shen Cong indicated that not only did the "Socks Festival" enhance the town's reputation and attract merchants to visit and place orders, but also contributed to the branding efforts of various local socks enterprises, thereby elevating the added value of the Xiaobeihe's socks industry.

