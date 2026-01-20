:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
20.01.2026 21:30:00
A Wall Street Analyst Just Revealed Her Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Stock for 2026 -- and It's Not Nvidia. Here's Why I Think She Could Be Right.
For the last three years, there has been no company in the semiconductor industry as dominant as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company kick-started the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution with its Hopper graphics processing units (GPU) -- following up its smash original series with sequels featuring the Blackwell and new Vera Rubin architectures.More recently, however, Nvidia is beginning to get a run for its money. And no, I'm not talking about competition from Advanced Micro Devices or custom silicon designed by Broadcom.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
