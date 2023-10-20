|
20.10.2023 02:52:00
A Water Stock Winner: Badger Meter Stock Up 3% on Earnings Beat
Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) stock gained 3% on Thursday, following the smart-water technology specialist's release of better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2023. The quarter's revenue and earnings both easily exceeded Wall Street's expectations.Badger Meter has been pumping out strong results all year, and investors have been rewarded. Although shares have fallen from their all-time high set in August 2022, they're still solidly outperforming the market in 2023. Year to date through Oct. 19, they've returned 28%, compared the the S&P 500 index's return of 12.9%.The stock's long-term performance is even more impressive. It's returned 495% over the 10-year period through Oct. 19, crushing the S&P 500's return of 115%. Moreover, it's also outperforming a couple of the high-flying big tech stocks, including Facebook parent Meta Platforms (up 477%). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!