A Webinar on "How to Implement Microlearning - A Roadmap"

HYDERABAD, India, April 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With learning on mobile devices becoming the new norm, learners want information on-demand, in the form of bite-sized modules. To help training and L&D professionals meet this demand, CommLab India, the global leader in rapid eLearning solutions, announces the launch of its webinar 'Microlearning – The Complete Implementation Roadmap'. This one-hour webinar is planned to be hosted on April 8th, 2020, at 11:00 am EST.

Ms. Barsha Chetia, a senior content writer, editor, and eLearning strategist at CommLab India will be the webinar presenter. Having worked with training managers from a wide range of industries to develop microlearning in a variety of formats such as videos, interactive infographics, animations, quizzes, micro-assessments, and games, she draws upon the company's vast experience in this field to share useful information with participants.

This webinar takes the participants through the essential steps of implementing microlearning in their organizations:



When to use microlearning

'Form follows Function' strategy in microlearning

Fitting microlearning in the overall training framework

Learning analytics in microlearning

Trending applications of microlearning

CommLab India believes that organizations that will benefit the most by implementing microlearning in their training framework are those that are constantly on the lookout for high impact training strategies or those looking to beat training disruptions (when classroom training is well-nigh impossible), like the present training scenario with the Coronavirus pandemic.

With its experience of working with multiple stakeholders from diverse industries, CommLab India understands that microlearning will become indispensable going forward, as an increasing number of working professionals will look for quick training that's accessible at their moment-of-need.

Talking of this webinar, Dr. Ayesha Habeeb Omer, COO and Co-founder of CommLab India said, "Microlearning is not only about slicing and dicing content. It's a wonderful strategy that can be used to provide an engaging and holistic learning experience without taking too much of the learners' time. It requires careful planning, and we hope our webinar will be successful in giving you some pointers toward the right way of implementing microlearning in your organization."

About CommLab India:

CommLab India, with more than two decades' experience in the learning industry serving 100 International customers in 30+ countries, is one of the most sought-after global leaders for rapid eLearning solutions. It has been ranked Number 1 in Rapid eLearning for 2020, and was the 2019 Silver Award winner among the top eLearning content providers by eLearning Industry.

With its formidable authoring tool expertise and experience in corporate training and instructional design, CommLab India offers rapid eLearning solutions with any authoring tool for:



Converting of ILT material into instructionally sound, engaging, and visually appealing eLearning curriculums and other digital learning formats

Converting legacy courses (from Flash or any other authoring tool) to HTML5, even when source files are not available

Translating English eLearning course into 35 international languages – both text and audio

