A Winning Streak for Bandar Rimbayu: IJM Land gears up for next wave of success with Starling Parcel 3

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After seeing overwhelming responses with the first 2 parcels of their residential development Starling, Bandar Rimbayu by IJM Land is now all set to launch Parcel 3.

In this phase, two new types of home units with bigger built-ups will be available, which are Type C and Type D double storey link homes.

For Type C, there will be 103 units with a land size of 20' × 60' and a built-up of 1,694 sq ft, consisting of 3 rooms and 3 bathrooms. Type D, with 121 units, will have the same 20' × 60' land size but a larger built up of 1,769 sq ft offering 4 rooms and 3 bathrooms.

Priced from RM 698,800 onwards, homebuyers get to enjoy a multitude of facilities and amenities within a guarded neighborhood with two entrances to ensure the safety and convenience of residents. The 16 acre open space houses a multipurpose court, cloud pavilion, amphitheatre, central lawn, feature shelter, plaza, playground and par course.

In terms of design, Starling is embellished in a lush landscape, a pulling factor for residents who are nature lovers and those who thrive in a serene and peaceful environment. The central park also calls for quality family-bonding moments, while the 2 km jogging track is located in a serene and secured area.

Bandar Rimbayu believes that a homebuyer's first home is good enough to be their forever home. To facilitate a conducive growth environment, Starling has incorporated aspects like a spacious living and dining area, a car porch that can fit 2 cars, full-height wall tiles for all bathrooms, a stylish feature with branded sanitary-ware and tiles, and a water booster pump for a wholesome showering experience, among many others.

Bandar Rimbayu has also included benefits and features like the high-speed broadband infrastructure for home buyers to accommodate more stay-at-home practices.

Homebuyers can now take advantage of their flexible ownership campaign called 'Now You Can' that will run until 31st October 2020 and the Home Ownership Programme (HOC) 2020 as they will enjoy a minimum 10% discount on the purchasing price on top exemption of stamp duty for Memorandum of Transfer (MOT) and loan. Purchasers are also entitled for free legal fees for both Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) and loan.

