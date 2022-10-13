|
13.10.2022 14:00:29
A world of virtual reality: entering the metaverse with Bachem 360
Our virtual showroom sets industry standards in digital customer experience.Bachem’s communication has been transforming over the past few years. The pandemic proved that innovation and continuous development are key to better communication and engagement with stakeholders. One of the examples of our innovative communication with customers is Bachem 360 – our virtual showroom which we launched earlier this year.Always connected with our partners and customersOur main goal with this project was to use new intuitive ways to connect with our partners and customers and serve them the quality information they need on a personal level. With the help of a cross-functional evaluation board including marketing, sales, BD, and customer excellence, we developed Bachem 360 based on customer needs, experience, knowledge, and feedback.With the launch of the virtual showroom in May 2022, Bachem is the first CDMO in the industry to create a first-class digital and inspiring experience. Visitors can explore the whole Bachem world, showcasing company expertise, products, technologies, processes, and so forth. Bachem 360 really showcases our strategic foundations of innovation and customer-centricity. We want to WOW our customers with new digital experiences that can help them really connect with our brand and drive business for the company. I’m excited for the future of Bachem 360 because this is just the beginning and it’s great to see our growth both in the real and virtual world.Nikki ParsonsDirector Digital & Event Marketing, Bachem AGdesign inspired by the scenery of our headquarters in SwitzerlandDigital, yet realistic and with an innovative design, the new virtual showroom achieves needs-oriented content leading the audience through all relevant business segments to the information needed, provided in easily digestible bite-size knowledge pieces.The overall showroom design is loosely based on the headquarter reception building, while the surrounding area is similar to the hills close to Bubendorf. Once inside the showroom, the visitor can navigate to various rooms with information on different products and services.What you can discover in the showroomThe highlight of Bachem 360 is the live area, where visitors can access all previous and upcoming webinars. The live area is prominently placed on the ground level and draws attention to the futuristic LED wall hosting the live webinars. This combination of live and on-demand content extends the customer journey around our webinars from additional information pieces to personal interaction with our colleagues.Continuous further developmentsFurther improvements from the development pipeline are currently in progress. These upgrades will include new and engaging features that allow for more direct real-time interaction. In addition, we plan to integrate new areas to create an increasingly realistic virtual world of Bachem.Enjoy exploring Bachem 360, there is much to experience and discover! Register now to access all the on-demand content.Bachem 360Access now >>About BachemBachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides.With over 50 years of experience and expertise Bachem provides products for research, clinical development and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services.Bachem operates internationally with headquarters in Switzerland and locations in Europe, the US and Asia. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.Subscribe to our newslettervar gform;gform||(document.addEventListener("gform_main_scripts_loaded",function(){gform.scriptsLoaded=!0}),window.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",function(){gform.domLoaded=!0}),gform={domLoaded:!1,scriptsLoaded:!1,initializeOnLoaded:function(o){gform.domLoaded&&gform.scriptsLoaded?o():!gform.domLoaded&&gform.scriptsLoaded?window.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",o):document.addEventListener("gform_main_scripts_loaded",o)},hooks:{action:{},filter:{}},addAction:function(o,n,r,t){gform.addHook("action",o,n,r,t)},addFilter:function(o,n,r,t){gform.addHook("filter",o,n,r,t)},doAction:function(o){gform.doHook("action",o,arguments)},applyFilters:function(o){return gform.doHook("filter",o,arguments)},removeAction:function(o,n){gform.removeHook("action",o,n)},removeFilter:function(o,n,r){gform.removeHook("filter",o,n,r)},addHook:function(o,n,r,t,i){null==gform.hooks[o][n]&&(gform.hooks[o][n]=[]);var e=gform.hooks[o][n];null==i&&(i=n+"_"+e.length),gform.hooks[o][n].push({tag:i,callable:r,priority:t=null==t?10:t})},doHook:function(n,o,r){var t;if(r=Array.prototype.slice.call(r,1),null!=gform.hooks[n][o]&&((o=gform.hooks[n][o]).sort(function(o,n){return o.priority-n.priority}),o.forEach(function(o){"function"!=typeof(t=o.callable)&&(t=window[t]),"action"==n?t.apply(null,r):r[0]=t.apply(null,r)})),"filter"==n)return r[0]},removeHook:function(o,n,t,i){var r;null!=gform.hooks[o][n]&&(r=(r=gform.hooks[o][n]).filter(function(o,n,r){return!!(null!=i&&i!=o.tag||null!=t&&t!=o.priority)}),gform.hooks[o][n]=r)}}); "*" indicates required fields Name* First Last Email Address* Country AfghanistanAlbaniaAlgeriaAmerican SamoaAndorraAngolaAnguillaAntarcticaAntigua and BarbudaArgentinaArmeniaArubaAustraliaAustriaAzerbaijanBahamasBahrainBangladeshBarbadosBelarusBelgiumBelizeBeninBermudaBhutanBoliviaBonaire, Sint Eustatius and SabaBosnia and HerzegovinaBotswanaBouvet IslandBrazilBritish Indian Ocean TerritoryBrunei DarussalamBulgariaBurkina FasoBurundiCabo VerdeCambodiaCameroonCanadaCayman IslandsCentral African RepublicChadChileChinaChristmas IslandCocos IslandsColombiaComorosCongoCongo, Democratic Republic of theCook IslandsCosta RicaCroatiaCubaCuraçaoCyprusCzechiaCôte d'IvoireDenmarkDjiboutiDominicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEgyptEl SalvadorEquatorial GuineaEritreaEstoniaEswatiniEthiopiaFalkland IslandsFaroe IslandsFijiFinlandFranceFrench GuianaFrench PolynesiaFrench Southern TerritoriesGabonGambiaGeorgiaGermanyGhanaGibraltarGreeceGreenlandGrenadaGuadeloupeGuamGuatemalaGuernseyGuineaGuinea-BissauGuyanaHaitiHeard Island and McDonald IslandsHoly SeeHondurasHong KongHungaryIcelandIndiaIndonesiaIranIraqIrelandIsle of ManIsraelItalyJamaicaJapanJerseyJordanKazakhstanKenyaKiribatiKorea, Democratic People's Republic ofKorea, Republic ofKuwaitKyrgyzstanLao People's Democratic RepublicLatviaLebanonLesothoLiberiaLibyaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMacaoMadagascarMalawiMalaysiaMaldivesMaliMaltaMarshall IslandsMartiniqueMauritaniaMauritiusMayotteMexicoMicronesiaMoldovaMonacoMongoliaMontenegroMontserratMoroccoMozambiqueMyanmarNamibiaNauruNepalNetherlandsNew CaledoniaNew ZealandNicaraguaNigerNigeriaNiueNorfolk IslandNorth MacedoniaNorthern Mariana IslandsNorwayOmanPakistanPalauPalestine, State ofPanamaPapua New GuineaParaguayPeruPhilippinesPitcairnPolandPortugalPuerto RicoQatarRomaniaRussian FederationRwandaRéunionSaint BarthélemySaint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da CunhaSaint Kitts and NevisSaint LuciaSaint MartinSaint Pierre and MiquelonSaint Vincent and the GrenadinesSamoaSan MarinoSao Tome and PrincipeSaudi ArabiaSenegalSerbiaSeychellesSierra LeoneSingaporeSint MaartenSlovakiaSloveniaSolomon IslandsSomaliaSouth AfricaSouth Georgia and the South Sandwich IslandsSouth SudanSpainSri LankaSudanSurinameSvalbard and Jan MayenSwedenSwitzerlandSyria Arab RepublicTaiwanTajikistanTanzania, the United Republic ofThailandTimor-LesteTogoTokelauTongaTrinidad and TobagoTunisiaTurkmenistanTurks and Caicos IslandsTuvaluTürkiyeUS Minor Outlying IslandsUgandaUkraineUnited Arab EmiratesUnited KingdomUnited StatesUruguayUzbekistanVanuatuVenezuelaViet NamVirgin Islands, BritishVirgin Islands, U.S.Wallis and FutunaWestern SaharaYemenZambiaZimbabweÅland Islands Country HiddenSubmission Time Hours : Minutes Δdocument.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Bachem Holding AG"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Bachem Holding AG"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bachem AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bachem AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Berichtssaison im Blick: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren die Anleger am Freitag in Kauflaune. Die Wall Street zeigt sich im Freitagshandel schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.