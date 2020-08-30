A Year of Milestones for NextHome

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Registering success in any industry is commonly marked by milestones. These measurements are commonly made up of growth in numbers, awards, press, rankings, and so on. For being a mere six-year-old franchise, NextHome has made its mark in the real estate industry and beyond.

Although 2020 has been a difficult year for all, to say the least, the NextHome network of real estate professionals across the country has created an even stronger bond - and it's been recognized.

Through the bad, we want to make sure we share the good. NextHome has hit and surpassed many milestones this year and we couldn't be more proud to share them, but they are all a direct result of the members who have helped build the brand we are so proud of today.

Let's break it down!

To start, as of this month NextHome has opened over 500 franchised offices, with a total of 4,000+ members. While growth is good, we pride ourselves on growing with the right people. Each oncoming NextHome office has been meticulously reviewed to ensure that they will be a good fit for the culture of the franchise.

Ensuring every NextHome office will cultivate our shared core values has allowed us to build a solid foundation that speaks for itself. This year Franchise Business Review named NextHome the No. 3 top franchise in owner satisfaction out of 307 of the country's top franchise brands across all sectors. In the real estate category, NextHome ranked No. 1 in the U.S.

Along with being named one of the country's top franchised brands, Franchise Business Review also recognized NextHome on the Top 100 Culture List and named our organization a Top Franchise for Women.

"It was always important for me when I was asked to lead the growth of the NextHome brand that we brought on the right people that share our vision, provide value, make a difference, and raise the bar in our industry," said Charis Moreno, Vice President of Sales at NextHome. "Seeing that we made the list in a category I represent makes what we are doing that much more important and inspiring to me. Helping every class and gender become a business owner in our country is part of the American Dream, and to see we are leading in that dream makes our success that much more meaningful."

Inc. magazine revealed its annual Inc. 5000 list this month, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. We're thrilled to share that NextHome ranked No. 3344 on the list, with a growth rate of 112.97%. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Another impressive list, Entrepreneur magazine ranked NextHome No. 95 among the world's very best franchise systems on its annual Franchise 500® list earlier this year. The recognition was given for NextHome's outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

Of course, NextHome wouldn't be where it is today without impeccable leadership. Chief Executive Officer James Dwiggins and Chief Operating Officer Tei Baishiki of NextHome were recognized by T3 Sixty this year as prominent leaders in the residential real estate industry for 2020, making the SP200 list of most powerful leaders and the Watchlist.

James was also selected as a RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker—a dynamic group of key influencers making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve. James was recognized in the Trailblazer category, a fitting title as NextHome continues to grow exponentially.

While a successful franchise can be attributed to being in the hands of great leadership, it's core strength is its members. This year we were proud to see the recognition of four NextHome offices on The REAL Trends 500 list for closing over 500 sides in 2019. Congratulations again to NextHome Experience in Worthington, OH with 1,023 closed sides, NextHome Experience in Bangor, ME with 712 closed sides, NextHome Realty Center in Cypress, TX with 694 closed sides, and NextHome Specialists in Columbia, SC with 567 closed sides.

The REAL Trends + Tom Ferry's The Thousand list also recognized the orange and gray with NextHomie Kimberly Taylor of NextHome First Class in Freeport, IL being ranked No. 12 on the 2020 Agent-Owned Brokerage Individual Transaction Sides list with 283 sides. The notable list highlights the top one-tenth of one percent of more than 1.4 million licensed REALTORS® nationwide.

Alongside these amazing recognitions was an ongoing pandemic that halted most plans, and created an immediate need for member support. While we couldn't be more proud of NextHome's accomplishments, we're most proud of how our franchise has shifted while continuing to put our people first - by putting humans over houses.

"In a matter of weeks, our team canceled our 2020 NextHome Conference set to take place in April as the world closed. However, we quickly adjusted and launched a webinar series over a six-week period featuring some of the industry'ss (and the world's) top speakers, motivators, and educators for our NextHomies," said James. "Although a pandemic was something we couldn't have predicted - change is inevitable and we will always ensure our members are our top-priority through thick and thin. We're family."

That family-centric approach is how we conduct business, and will continue to be our core value at NextHome no matter how big we grow, or how many recognitions we receive.

