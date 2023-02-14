A1 Garage Door Service Announces Acquisition of Legends Garage Door

Acquisition Expands A1 Garage Door Service's presence in the greater Phoenix Metro area and Northern Arizona

PHOENIX, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Garage Door Service, an established national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, announced today the acquisition of Legends Garage Door in the greater Phoenix metro area and northern Arizona. Effective immediately, Legends Garage Door will begin operating as A1 Garage Door Service and will continue to successfully serve the communities in the east and west valley as well as northern Arizona.

"Being able to further expand the A1 legacy of excellent customer service throughout the entire state of Arizona is exciting," said Tommy Mello, founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service. "Legends Garage Door has built a solid foundation in Phoenix and northern Arizona and now we will be expanding resources to help new and existing customers with their garage door needs."

Founded in 2006, Legends Garage Door is a well-established garage door organization offering high levels of customer service throughout the entire state of Arizona.

"We are so excited to be acquired by A1 Garage Door Service and the welcome has been warm and friendly. The resources and opportunities available for all of our employees is tremendous," said Cory Hagen, co-owner of Legends Garage Door. "This opportunity will allow us to expand into additional areas of Phoenix and Northern Arizona."

Legends Garage Door offers garage door consultations, inspection and repair, installation and maintenance for both residential and commercial customers.

"A1 has built a great reputation with both their customers and employees and every business owner dreams of building their company to someday sell and to have someone like Tommy and the A1 team acquire us is a dream come true," said Melissa Hagen, co-owner of Legends Garage Door.

For more information or to inquire about garage door services in Arizona call 602-900-1579 or visit https://a1garage.com/arizona/ .

About A1 Garage Door Service

A1 is a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States. Founded in 2007, A1 has established a reputation for providing the highest quality customer service available in its 32 markets. More information can be found at www.a1garage.com .

