In the news release, A1 Garage Door Service Ranks in the Top 50% on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List, issued 15-Aug-2023 by A1 Garage Door Service over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that missing text was added to the original release. The complete, corrected release follows:

A1 Garage Door Service Ranks in the Top 50% on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

The national garage door service industry leader made the list for the 5th time showcasing the company's continued dedication to growing its team and expanding across the U.S.

PHOENIX, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Garage Door Service , an established national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, today announced it ranked 2384 on the annual Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies list. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America and represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

"We are honored to receive this recognition and to also be ranked in the top 50%, both are a testament to our mission," said Tommy Mello, founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service. "A1's growth showcases the demand that our customers desire for high-quality, professional garage door services. Even as we grow, we remain committed to treating every employee and customer like family."

This prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For more information or to inquire about garage door services visit https://a1garage.com/. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About A1 Garage Door Service

A1 is a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States. Founded in 2007, A1 has established a reputation for providing the highest quality customer service available in its 32 markets. More information can be found at www.a1garage.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a1-garage-door-service-ranks-in-the-top-50-on-the-inc-5000-fastest-growing-private-companies-list-301901547.html

SOURCE A1 Garage Door Service