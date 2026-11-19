(RTTNews) - a2 Milk Company Ltd. or a2MC (ACOPF, A2M.AX) on Thursday announced that it has trimmed revenue outlook for first half of fiscal 2027, amid the ongoing China Infant Milk Formula or IMF recovery efforts. Further, the firm maintained its outlook for first-half EBITDA margin as well as fiscal 2027.

At its Annual Meeting, the New Zealand-based dairy company also provided an update on its China IMF recovery plan.

In New Zealand, the shares traded 9.70 percent lower, and closed Thursday's trading at NZ$8.01.

Looking ahead for the first half, the company continues to project EBITDA margin to be materially down from last year. Meanwhile, revenues are now expected to be slightly lower year-over-year, while previous view was for revenue to be broadly in line with the prior year.

Further, for fiscal 2027, a2MC said it continues to expect revenue and EBITDA to grow in fiscal 2027, supported by increased contribution from product innovation and new markets, continued momentum in Other Nutritionals and Liquid Milk, and a2 Pokeno profitability improvement.

The firm still projects mid-single-digit percentage revenue growth and Underlying EBITDA margin of approximately 15 percent.

At this stage, the Company still expects total IMF sales to be broadly similar to fiscal 2026.

China label and English label are expected to gradually recover over the course of the new year, supported by the recent launches of two new China label products and the updated a2 Platinum product, and pending resolution of the China importation requirements currently impacting a2 Genesis.

The firm noted that IMF recovery will be supported by an increase in marketing, particularly in the first half. As a result, Group revenue and EBITDA are expected to be materially weighted to the second half of fiscal 2027.

The company previously expected China label to gradually recover over the course of fiscal 2027, and English label offtake momentum to improve during the first half, supported by an increase in marketing particularly in the first half.

The Company, as announced earlier, was impacted by shortfalls of China label IMF product that materially impacted in-market product availability during the fourth quarter. The issue necessitated a large proportion of existing users to switch to alternative brands, with the flow-on effects expected to impact IMF sales in fiscal 2027.

In addition, English label IMF offtake in the fourth quarter was indirectly impacted by the USA label IMF recall announced in May 2026.

Regarding the execution of its China IMF recovery plan, the company noted that so far, estimated China label offtake has recovered to around 50 percent of pre-supply chain disruption levels, up from around 40 percent in August 2026.