A2LA Accredits Escondido Police Department Forensic Services Unit to ISO/IEC 17020:2012

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A2LA is pleased to announce the accreditation of the Escondido Police Department Forensic Services Unit to ISO/IEC 17020:2012 under the Forensic Examination Accreditation Program for crime scene investigation, latent print processing, and latent print analysis. Escondido Police Department is based in San Diego County, California and is the first organization to attain A2LA accreditation for crime scene and latent prints under ISO/IEC 17020.

"The Escondido Police Department Forensic Services Unit (FSU) is excited to be accredited by A2LA under ISO/IEC 17020 for forensic services. The FSU has worked hard over the last year to prepare for accreditation and to finally be accredited is a great accomplishment," said Chief Craig Carter, Chief of Police for the Escondido Police Department.

"We congratulate the Escondido Police Department Forensic Services Unit on becoming A2LA's first forensic unit accredited to ISO/IEC 17020 for crime scene investigation, latent print processing, and latent print analysis," said Rob Miller, A2LA General Manager. "We are also delighted to add another organization to our growing list of forensic organizations relying upon A2LA as their accreditation body."

Achieving ISO/IEC 17020 accreditation under A2LA's Forensic Examination Accreditation Program conveys to potential customers and to judicial and regulatory authorities that an organization has confidence in its work product and that their competence has been confirmed by a third-party, non-profit organization.

About A2LA

A2LA is a non-profit, non-governmental, third-party accreditation body, offering internationally-recognized accreditation services to testing and calibration laboratories, inspection bodies, proficiency testing providers, reference material producers, and product certifiers. For more information about A2LA, please visit http://www.A2LA.org.

About Escondido Police Department

The members of the Escondido Police Department are committed to providing quality service and fostering partnerships with all community members through ongoing daily, direct, and positive contacts. They are also committed to being responsive to community needs, promoting mutual trust, and delivering a quality of service that meets or exceeds the standards and expectations of the people we serve.

