A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Q1 Loss Widens Despite Revenue Gain; Pre-market Stock Down

(RTTNews) - A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (AZ) a Canada based technology company, on Friday posted a wider quarterly net loss even as revenue rose, compared to the prior year.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions were down 7.59 percent, changing hands at $6.21, after closing Thursday's regular session 3.86 percent higher.

For the first quarter, net loss widened to $8.60 million or $0.19 per share from $6.75 million or $0.16 per share last year.

However, Quarterly revenue rose to $3.32 million from $1.55 million a year earlier.

Cost of revenues grew to $3.80 million from $0.97 million in the prior year.

The company said, contracted backlog was expanded to approximately $195 million, representing more than 19,000 smart carts to be deployed by the end of 2027.

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