|
13.03.2023 13:00:00
a360media Announces Chief Content Officer Amanda Dameron Will Also Oversee Us Weekly as Interim Editor in Chief
SMYRNA, Ga., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doug Olson, president and chief media officer of a360media, a leading brand-led multi-platform media company, today announced that recently hired Chief Content Officer Amanda Dameron will take over the daily editorial and planning for Us Weekly as its interim Editor in Chief. She steps into the role recently vacated by James Robertson who has left the company to pursue other opportunities.
"It's an exciting time for Us Weekly and all our brands at a360media as we usher in a new era of storytelling across the board," said Olson. "Amanda is a proven leader and her extraordinary track record of producing high-quality and valued content across multiple platforms will have an immediate impact on Us Weekly as she helps to set the tone and chart the path as we look for the next Editor in Chief."
Dameron serves as a360media's Chief Content Officer, overseeing all the company's digital, magazine, and special interest publication content. She continues to report to Doug Olson.
"I am thrilled to step into this role alongside such an energetic and passionate team behind this extraordinary brand," said Dameron. "Us Weekly is one of the most trusted and valued voices in an industry it helped define, and I look forward to working with the team as we develop and celebrate the next era of this powerful brand."About a360media
accelerate360's media group, a360media, includes well-known Celebrity & Entertainment and Women's Lifestyle brands, engaging millions of consumers monthly across multichannel platforms including digital, magazine, and social media channels.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a360media-announces-chief-content-officer-amanda-dameron-will-also-oversee-us-weekly-as-interim-editor-in-chief-301769751.html
SOURCE Accelerate360
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Daten zur US-Inflation: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen knicken letztlich ein
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Dienstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte ebenfalls Gewinne verbuchen. An den wichtigsten Handelsplätzen in Asien ging es am Dienstag abwärts.