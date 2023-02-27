27.02.2023 14:00:00

a360media Names Andy Wilson Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer

SMYRNA, Ga., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- a360media, a leading multi-platform media company, today announced Andy Wilson will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, effective today. The newly created position comes as a360media continues to invest heavily in brand development, content, digital transformation, and senior leadership.

"Andy is a true pioneer in the digital space and we look forward to adding his extraordinary leadership experience to our growing management team that's focused on developing new and innovative platforms for our growing brands," said a360media President & Chief Media Officer Doug Olson. "His astute track record of digital brand transformations along with his trusted, innovative insights make him a valued contributor for colleagues and business collaborators alike."

Wilson will oversee digital strategy, products, technology, eCommerce, data analytics, and operations and will report to Olson. He joins a360media from Dotdash Meredith where he served in several executive roles including Chief Digital Officer, Senior Vice President of Consumer Revenue, and Senior Vice President of Commerce, Marketing & Innovation.

a360media, the media arm of accelerate360, has restructured its brand portfolio over the past year while also significantly growing its special interest publishing business.

"Through Doug's leadership as President & Chief Media Officer, the a360media team has re-focused on venerable media brands and rapid growth across digital channels," said accelerate360 CEO and President David Parry. "Andy's appointment supports this ambitious transformation and ensures our multichannel platforms and expertise connecting culture, content, and commerce remains innovative and digitally focused."

About a360media

accelerate360's media group, a360media, includes well-known Celebrity & Entertainment and Women's Lifestyle brands, engaging millions of consumers monthly across multichannel platforms including digital, magazine, and social media channels.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a360media-names-andy-wilson-executive-vice-president-and-chief-digital-officer-301756147.html

SOURCE Accelerate360

