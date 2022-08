AA chief reveals his microwave tip to foil tech-savvy car thieves

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

After his wife’s Lexus was stolen, Edmund King went the extra mile to ensure his keyless fob was safeA metal box inside a microwave is not most people’s idea of a sensible key cupboard, but the AA’s president has revealed it is where he stores his car fob.Edmund King already used a Faraday pouch – a bag with a metal lining to block signals – to hold his keyless fob but has gone to extra lengths since his wife’s £50,000 Lexus was stolen by hackers. Continue reading...