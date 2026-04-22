AA Aktie
WKN DE: A116XA / ISIN: GB00BMSKPJ95
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22.04.2026 16:34:53
AA Financial Advisors Loads Up on $8.3 Million Worth of DFGP in New Fixed Income Position
According to an SEC filing dated April 20, 2026, AA Financial Advisors, LLC initiated a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) by purchasing 152,869 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $8.3 million based on the average closing price during the quarter. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF is a globally diversified bond fund that invests across U.S. and international fixed income markets.AA Financial Advisors' decision to open a fresh $8.3 million position in DFGP is worth noting, even if it may not signal much. This is a brand-new holding for the firm, added at a moment when fixed income is drawing renewed institutional interest. After years of rock-bottom yields, global bond markets have become a more attractive destination for income-seeking investors, and a diversified fund like DFGP -- which spreads exposure across U.S. and international debt, including both investment-grade and some higher-yielding bonds -- fits neatly into that narrative.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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