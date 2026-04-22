AA Aktie
WKN DE: A116XA / ISIN: GB00BMSKPJ95
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23.04.2026 01:40:01
AA Financial's DFGX Add Is a Reminder That U.S. Bonds Aren't the Whole Story
On April 20, 2026, AA Financial Advisors, LLC disclosed a new position in DFGX, acquiring 147,515 shares in an estimated $7.81 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 20, 2026, AA Financial Advisors, LLC initiated a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX), acquiring 147,515 shares. The estimated transaction value is approximately $7.81 million, calculated using the average share price for the first quarter of 2026. The position's quarter-end value was $7.74 million, reflecting share purchases and price changes.The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF offers investors access to a broad, globally diversified portfolio of non-U.S. fixed income securities. The fund employs a systematic investment approach to capture returns across foreign government, corporate, and supranational debt markets while maintaining a disciplined risk profile.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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