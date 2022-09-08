|
08.09.2022 08:30:09
AA hasn’t told anyone it is insuring my car
That means it’s on the Motor Insurance Database as ‘uninsured’ – and police might seize itTwo weeks ago I received a letter from the police stating that my car was showing as uninsured on the Motor Insurance Database (MID).My AA insurance policy renewed in May. Since the police letter, AA Insurance has failed to get my car added to the database. It helpfully told me that I could carry my insurance documents with me in case I get challenged by the police. What will happen is that my car will again get picked up by automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and I’ll receive a notice of intended prosecution. Continue reading...
