AACC Announces 2020 Corporate Supporter Award Winners; Thanks Organizations for Their Invaluable Support

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC is pleased to announce the recipients of the AACC 2020 Top Corporate Supporter Awards. This year, AACC recognizes 45 different companies and organizations that generously support the association through sponsorships, advertising, and exhibiting. These significant contributions make it possible for AACC to improve patient care by fostering research, innovation, and professional excellence in the field of laboratory medicine.

The AACC 2020 Corporate Supporter Award recipients include:

Siemens Healthineers

Abbott Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Sysmex

BD

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Instrumentation Laboratory (IL)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Randox Laboratories

Diagnostica Stago, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Fujirebio

HORIBA Medical

DiaSorin Inc.

BioFire Diagnostics, LLC

Nova Biomedical Corporation

EUROIMMUN US

SARSTEDT

Grifols

Sebia

Binding Site, Inc.

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

SCIEX

BioMerieux Inc.

MilliporeSigma

IDS Co, LTD

Hemosure / WHPM

Orchard Software Corp.

Hologic, Inc.

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

Tosoh Bioscience

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Waters Corporation

DiagnostikNet-BB e.V.

ARK Diagnostics, Inc.

Kamiya Biomedical Company

Luminex Corporation

Tecan

Hamilton Company

Streck, Inc.

Zeus Scientific

Quest Diagnostics

Wallonia Export-Investment Agency

AACC will present the following five specialty awards as well:



AACC Supporter of the Year

Siemens Healthineers

Lab Tests Online Supporter of the Year

Professional Co-Op

Clinical Laboratory News Print Advertiser of the Year

Sysmex

Clinical Laboratory News Digital Advertiser of the Year

MilliporeSigma

AACC Patron Benefactors

Siemens Healthineers

Abbott Diagnostics

"We at AACC are grateful for the opportunity to highlight our corporate supporters for their dedication to helping us achieve better health though laboratory medicine," said AACC President Dr. David G. Grenache. "Congratulations and thank you to this year's winners for the endless support they have provided in a year of change and adaptation."

Due to the virtual nature of this year's meeting, awards were individually shipped to each top supporting company. AACC's 45 top corporate supporters are also recognized on the 2020 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo virtual platform, with their company names and logos displayed throughout the virtual meeting.

About the 2020 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo

The AACC Annual Scientific Meeting offers 5 days packed with opportunities to learn about exciting science from December 13-17, all available on an online platform. This year, there is a concerted focus on the latest updates on testing for COVID-19, including a talk with current White House Coronavirus Task Force testing czar, Admiral Brett Giroir. Plenary sessions include discussions on using artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve patient outcomes, new therapies for cancer, creating cross-functional diagnostic management teams, and accelerating health research and medical breakthroughs through the use of precision medicine.

At the virtual AACC Clinical Lab Expo, more than 170 exhibitors will fill the digital floor with displays and vital information about the latest diagnostic technology, including but not limited to SARS-CoV-2 testing, mobile health, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, point-of-care, and automation.

About AACC

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org .

