|
25.05.2022 18:12:00
AACC Announces 2022 Award Winners; Celebrates Achievements in Laboratory Medicine
WASHINGTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 AACC and AACC Academy Awards. Through this annual awards program, AACC and its academy recognize individuals around the world for outstanding research and service in the field of laboratory medicine, and strive to raise awareness of the vital contribution made by all lab professionals to patient care.
2022 AACC Award Winners
Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship Award
George Church, PhD
Harvard University
Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine
Michael J. Bennett, PhD, FRCPath, DABCC, FACB
University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine
Outstanding Contributions to Education in Clinical Chemistry
David Hage, PhD
University of Nebraska - Lincoln
Outstanding Contributions Through Service to the Profession of Clinical Chemistry
James D. Faix, MD
Quest Diagnostics
Outstanding Scientific Achievements by a Young Investigator
Christopher W. Farnsworth, PhD
Washington University School of Medicine
Clinical Laboratory Scientist Achievement Award
Peggy Mann, MS, MT(ASCP), CPP
University of Texas Medical Branch
AACC Past President's Award
David G. Grenache, PhD, DABCC
TriCore Reference Laboratories
2022 AACC Academy Award Winners
AACC Academy Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Chemistry in a Selected Area of Research
Rossa W.K. Chiu, MBBS, PhD, FRCPA, FHKCPath, FHKAM (Pathology)
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
AACC Academy Professor Alvin Dubin Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Profession and the Academy
Robert L. Bertholf, PhD, DABCC, FAACC, MASCP
Houston Methodist Hospital
AACC Academy George Grannis Award for Excellence in Research and Scientific Publication
Ruben Y. Luo, PhD, DABCC
Stanford University
"Congratulations to this year's award winners, whose dedication to and innovative work in the field of laboratory medicine has been essential to driving healthcare forward," said AACC President Dr. Stephen R. Master. "Their exceptional achievements in research, service, and education have advanced the ability of lab experts to solve challenging medical problems and to ensure that patients receive high quality care—which is more important than ever as lab experts continue to play a central role in bringing the coronavirus pandemic under control."
The 2022 AACC and AACC Academy Award winners will be recognized during the 2022 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at Chicago's McCormick Place Convention Center.
About AACC
Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.
Christine DeLong
AACC
Senior Manager, Communications & PR
(p) 202.835.8722
cdelong@aacc.org
Molly Polen
AACC
Senior Director, Communications & PR
(p) 202.420.7612
(c) 703.598.0472
mpolen@aacc.org
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aacc-announces-2022-award-winners-celebrates-achievements-in-laboratory-medicine-301555152.html
SOURCE AACC
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street letztendlich weit im Plus -- ATX beendet Sitzung mit leichten Zuschlägen -- DAX schließt höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
An den US-Börsen wurden am Donnerstag Gewinne gemacht. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte daneben zulegen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.