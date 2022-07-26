AACC Announces 2022 Corporate Supporter Award Recipients; Thanks Organizations for Their Invaluable Support

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC is pleased to announce the winners of its 2022 Top Corporate Supporter Awards. This year, AACC recognizes 35 different companies and organizations that generously support the association through advertising, sponsorships, and exhibiting. These significant contributions make it possible for AACC to further its mission of better health through laboratory medicine.

The AACC 2022 Corporate Supporter Award recipients are as follows:

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Siemens Healthineers

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

bioMérieux Inc. (BioFire)

Werfen

Sight Diagnostics

Sysmex America, Inc.

Randox Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

HORIBA Medical

Seegene, Inc.

Nova Biomedical Corporation

DiaSorin

Diagnostica Stago, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

EUROIMMUN US

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

Sebia

SARSTEDT

Orchard Software Corporation

Binding Site

IDS Co, LTD

Hamilton Company

KRONUS, Inc.

LumiraDx

Hologic, Inc.

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

BD Integrated Diagnostic Systems

Quest Diagnostics

Hycor Biomedical

Fapon Biotech Inc.

T2 Biosystems

MilliporeSigma

AACC Supporter of the Year

Abbott

Clinical Laboratory News Print Advertiser of the Year

Sight Diagnostics

AACC Digital Advertiser of the Year

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Patron Benefactor

Siemens Healthineers

"We at AACC are delighted to show our gratitude toward these companies," said AACC CEO Mark J. Golden. "It is because of their support that we are able to provide laboratory medicine professionals with the resources they need to adapt to the evolving healthcare landscape. Congratulations to this year's winners, and our sincerest thanks for enabling AACC to accomplish its goals."

AACC's 35 top corporate supporters were recognized during the 2022 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at an invitation-only Corporate Recognition Reception on Monday, July 25 in Chicago. At the reception, AACC President Dr. Stephen R. Master and AACC CEO Mark J. Golden honored the association's top supporters. Today, members of the AACC Board of Directors will personally visit all 35 organizations at their booths to deliver the awards.

About the 2022 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo

The AACC Annual Scientific Meeting offers 5 days packed with opportunities to learn about exciting science from July 24-28. Plenary sessions will explore artificial intelligence-based clinical prediction models, advances in multiplex technologies, human brain organogenesis, building trust between the public and healthcare experts, and direct mass spectrometry techniques.

At the AACC Clinical Lab Expo, more than 750 exhibitors will fill the show floor of the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago with displays of the latest diagnostic technology, including but not limited to COVID-19 testing, artificial intelligence, mobile health, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, point-of-care, and automation.

About AACC

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org .

