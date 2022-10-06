AACSB INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT AND CEO CARYN L. BECK-DUDLEY ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB) announces that president and CEO Caryn Beck-Dudley plans to retire. Beck-Dudley has led the global organization since June 2020 and will continue to serve as president and CEO until her retirement in May 2023.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as president and CEO of AACSB for the past two and a half years and as a long-time board member and volunteer," said Beck-Dudley. "The dedication and commitment of the AACSB board of directors, executive team, and staff to make a difference in business education and in society globally is truly inspiring. We're already creating positive change and I look forward to seeing the full impact of AACSB's work in the years ahead."

During her tenure, Beck-Dudley led the organization through the pandemic where AACSB shifted all events and operations from in-person to virtual and hybrid environments. She ensured a smooth transition to the AACSB 2020 Business Accreditation Standards that underscore the critical role business schools play in creating positive societal change through programs, research, and the community. Beck-Dudley has placed a strong emphasis on advancing the principles of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) and viewing diversity with a global perspective. She has been a tireless advocate and spokesperson for promoting the value of business education and AACSB accreditation around the world, stressing the importance of partnering with business, governments, and non-profits, as well as engaging across disciplines for societal good. Lastly, Beck-Dudley has invested in AACSB's data capabilities to ensure that stakeholders have the insights and thought leadership tools to transform business education in positive and innovative ways.

"The AACSB board of directors has been impressed by Caryn's steadfast leadership during one of the most challenging and unpredictable times for business education, business, and society," said McRae C. Banks, AACSB board chair and dean at the Bryan School of Business and Economics, University of North Carolina Greensboro. "Not only did AACSB survive the pandemic thanks to Caryn's leadership—we have thrived despite the lingering effects of COVID and geo-political challenges. AACSB is committed to accelerating innovation within business education and demonstrating that business schools are a force for good in the world."

AACSB is securing an executive search firm to oversee the recruitment process for the president and CEO position.

About AACSB International

As the world's largest business education alliance, AACSB International (AACSB) connects educators, life-long learners, and business to achieve a common goal: to create the next generation of great leaders. Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and professional development services to more than 1,800 member organizations and over 950 accredited business schools worldwide. The global organization has offices located in Tampa, Florida, USA; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Singapore. For more information, visit aacsb.edu .

CONTACT: Leah Harms, leah.harms@aacsb.edu

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aacsb-international-president-and-ceo-caryn-l-beck-dudley-announces-retirement-301642014.html

SOURCE AACSB International