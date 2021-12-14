14.12.2021 07:30:00

Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts divests Standard Hidráulica Group

Utrecht, 14 December 2021

 

Aalberts N.V. has reached an agreement to divest 100% of the shares of Standard Hidráulica Group (STH), based in Barcelona (Spain) with locations in United Kingdom, Greece and South Africa, generating an annual revenue of approximately EUR 90 million with 220 employees.

The disposal of STH is part of the divestment programme presented in December 2019. We would like to thank the management and all employees of STH for their loyalty and ongoing efforts during the many years of Aalberts ownership.

To realise our strategic objectives, Aalberts focuses on four technology clusters with strong market positions, high margin and growth potential and sustainable impact. We continue to optimise our portfolio and allocate our capital in the most efficient way.

The results of STH will be deconsolidated as of 1 December 2021.


