Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts strengthens technology portfolio advanced mechatronics

Utrecht, 27 January 2022





Aalberts N.V. has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of ISEL Germany AG (ISEL), based in Eichenzell and Eiterfeld (Germany), generating an annual revenue of approximately EUR 35 million with 200 employees.

ISEL combines mechanics, electronics and software knowledge to develop, engineer and manufacture wafer handling & robotics and machine systems with digital services. ISEL is active in the semicon efficiency and industrial niches end markets. Moreover, most of the components needed for these systems are manufactured in-house, such as linear motion units, rotary stages and drive elements. Founded in 1972 by Hugo Isert, ISEL is able to offer completely customised advanced mechatronics solutions with digital services.

Through this acquisition Aalberts strengthens its technology portfolio in advanced mechatronics and expands its manufacturing footprint in Germany.

Together with our Aalberts advanced mechatronics organisation in Raunheim (Germany), ISEL will drive multiple business opportunities. Firstly, ISEL’s wafer handling & robotics systems will be offered in combination with our vibration isolation systems, utilising the customer base of both companies. Secondly, the knowledge and capacity of ISEL enable co-development of new mechatronic and software systems. Thirdly, the strong manufacturing footprint can be utilised by Aalberts advanced mechatronics to realise higher operational leverage and efficiency.

Utilising the combined strength and knowledge will result in long-term innovation roadmaps for our customers, driving significant future growth in fast-growing end markets.

The experienced management team of ISEL will continue to manage the company, closely together with the management team of Aalberts advanced mechatronics in Raunheim (Germany).

The results of ISEL will be consolidated as of 1 February 2022. The acquisition will directly contribute to the earnings per share and will be financed from existing credit facilities.

Please visit isel.com for additional information.





