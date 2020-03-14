(AAN) Long -Term Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Aaron's, Inc.; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Aaron's, Inc. ("Aaron's" or the "Company") (NYSE: AAN) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently, a class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court against Aaron's on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Aaron's from March 2, 2018, and February 19, 2020 (the "Class Period").

The complaint alleges throughout the Class Period defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Aaron's had inadequate disclosure controls, procedures, and compliance measures; (2) consequently, the operations of Aaron's Progressive Leasing and Aaron's Business segments violated the Federal Trade Commission Act and relevant Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") regulations; (3) consequently, Aaron's earnings from those segments were partially derived from unlawful business practices and were thus unsustainable; (4) the full extent of Aaron's liability regarding the FTC's investigation into its Progressive Leasing and Aaron's Business segments, Aaron's noncompliance with the FTC Act, and the likely negative consequences of all the foregoing on the Company's financial results; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Aaron's , holding shares before March 2 , 2018 , you may have standing to hold Aaron's harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

