AAR and Alaska Airlines announce new digital trial, integration of Airvolution® repair cycle management

WOOD DALE, Ill., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial airlines and governments worldwide, announces that Alaska Airlines has signed on for a digital trial of Airvolution®, AAR's innovative cloud-based platform for efficient component repair cycle management.

The two organizations will work closely over the coming months to achieve seamless integration of Airvolution with Alaska Airlines' existing technology stack and selected supplier base. Incorporating AAR's expertise in component repair management and digital service integration, this innovative platform enables customers to centralize and gain maximum visibility into their component repair cycle — as well as provides access to AAR's proprietary analytics and business intelligence capabilities. Through this partnership, Alaska Airlines can expect to improve efficiencies, reduce operational costs, maximize productivity and gain enhanced component availability.

"Alaska Airlines is excited to begin a trial of this advanced component repair system to enhance our efficiency, reduce turnaround times and ensure maximum component availability," said Justin Neff, Alaska Airlines MD, Engine, Component, Material and Lease Management. "This new partnership reflects the latest stage in an ongoing and successful relationship between our organizations and demonstrates our mutual commitment to efficiency and innovation."

"We are thrilled to partner with Alaska Airlines to integrate our highly advanced component repair management system, Airvolution, into their supply chain," said Ken Hein, AAR SVP of Operations. "This cloud-based, streamlined tool provides Alaska Airlines with real-time tracking and complete visibility of their component repair process, along with expert analytics, to transform their business and benefit their bottom line."

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 6,000 people in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR's Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems and Composite Manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,300 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

