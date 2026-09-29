AAR Q1 Profit Up, Sees Q2 Sales Growth, Updates FY27 View, To Buy Major Stake In MRO; Stock Rises

(RTTNews) - Shares of AAR CORP. (AIR) were gaining around 4.3% in the pre-market activity on the NYSE after the aviation solutions company issued positive second-quarter outlook and updated fiscal 2027 view after reporting higher first-quarter results.

Separately, AAR announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 65% stake in MRO Holdings, an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul provider, at an implied enterprise value of $4 billion.

John Holmes, Chairman, President and CEO, said strong demand for air travel is driving demand for AAR's services. He added that the company's first-quarter results, continued demand and the planned MRO Holdings acquisition position AAR to deliver another year of strong performance in fiscal 2027. Looking ahead for the second quarter, AAR expects sales growth of 14 percent to 16 percent and adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.0 percent to 13.4 percent, both excluding the Legacy Commercial Programs segment. For fiscal 2027, the company now projects sales growth, excluding LCP, to be in low teens, compared to previous outlook of low double-digits to low teens. In the first quarter, the company reported earnings of $40.10 million, or $1.00 per share, compared with $34.40 million, or $0.95 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.49, compared to $1.08 in the first quarter of the prior year. Operating income rose to $72.1 million from $64.9 million in the comparable quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 34 percent to $116.5 million from $86.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 12.7 percent from 11.7 percent last year. The company reported total revenue of $918.0 million, up 24 percent from $739.60 million in the prior-year period. Parts Supply sales increased 31 percent year-over-year to $414.8 million, led by 23 percent organic growth in new-parts distribution. Repair, Engineering & Software sales rose 31 percent to $297.5 million, while Government Solutions sales increased 4 percent to $138.8 million. In the pre-market activity on the New York Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 4.27 percent higher at $120.00, after closing Monday's trading 0.88 percent lower. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.