AAR Aktie

AAR für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 862821 / ISIN: US0003611052

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24.03.2026 22:19:56

AAR Swings To Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - AAR CORP. (AIR), Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $68.0 million, or $1.71 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.9 million, or $0.25 per share.

The prior year quarter included a pre-tax charge of $63.7 million associated with the divestiture of the Company's Landing Gear Overhaul business. Adjusted earnings per share in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 were $1.25, compared to $0.99 in the third quarter of the prior year.

Consolidated third-quarter sales increased 25% to $845.1 million, compared to $678.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Sales to commercial customers increased 27%, or $130 million, primarily due to double-digit organic growth across new parts Distribution within the Company's Parts Supply segment and the impact of the Company's acquisitions of HAECO Americas and ADI. Sales to government customers increased 19% over the same period last year, primarily due to increased order volume for new parts Distribution activities and the impact of ADI's sales to government customers.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects sales growth of 19-21% and organic sales growth of 6-8%. For the full year 2026, the company expects sales growth of about 19% and organic sales growth of about 12%, compared to prior estimate of total sales growth of approaching 17% and organic sales growth of approaching 11%.

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AAR Corp. 95,70 2,24% AAR Corp.

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