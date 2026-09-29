AAR To Acquire 65% Stake In MRO Holdings; Q1 Profit, Revenue Rise

(RTTNews) - AAR Corp. (AIR), an aviation aftermarket parts, repair and software provider, said it agreed to acquire a 65% stake in MRO Holdings to expand its aviation aftermarket platform and broaden its maintenance solutions.

The deal values MRO Holdings, an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul provider, at an implied enterprise value of $4 billion.

AAR will initially pay about $1.8 billion for the 65% stake and repay about $1.3 billion of MRO Holdings' existing debt. It can acquire the remaining 35% in stages, with 5% exercisable within six years and the remaining 30% in three 10% tranches on the second, third and fourth anniversaries of closing the initial acquisition.

AAR said the transaction will be funded with about $2.1 billion of new debt, $780 million of equity issued at $135 per share to existing MRO Holdings shareholders and $230 million from a PIPE offering.

MRO Holdings is expected to generate about $1 billion in sales and $285 million in adjusted EBITDA in calendar 2026, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 27%.

AAR expects about $75 million in run-rate cost synergies and to realize the full benefit within three to four years of closing, when it targets an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19% to 20%.

The transaction is expected to close in AAR's fiscal third quarter ending February 2027.

"Through the acquisition of MRO Holdings, we will create the largest heavy maintenance MRO in the world, servicing a combined total of nearly 3,000 aircraft per year in our hangars. As a result of this scale, we expect to drive additional volume through our Component MRO facilities, we will have a much larger channel for new and existing OEM distribution relationships, and we will have additional avenues for data collection supporting our software business. In addition, we see more growth opportunities for the heavy maintenance business itself, including widebody maintenance and increased capture of European and Middle Eastern fleets for service in the Americas," said John M. Holmes, Chairman, President and CEO of AAR.

Separately, AAR reported higher first-quarter profit, helped by revenue growth.

Net income increased to $40.1 million, or $1.00 per share, from $34.4 million, or $0.95 per share, a year ago. Excluding items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.49 from $1.08 in the prior-year quarter.

Sales grew 24% to $918.0 million from $739.6 million a year earlier.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects sales growth of 14% to 16%, excluding the Legacy Commercial Programs segment.

For the full year, AAR expects sales growth in the low teens, excluding the Legacy Commercial Programs segment, compared with its previous outlook of low double-digit to low-teens growth.

AAR shares rose nearly 3% in after-hours trading on the NYSE, after closing at $115.09 on Monday.