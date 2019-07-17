17.07.2019 14:02:00

AAR to Host Investor Day

WOOD DALE, Ill., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR (NYSE: AIR) is holding an Investor Day today Wednesday, July 17, 2019 starting at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York City. AAR's senior leadership team will provide an overview of the company's strategy and key opportunities.

For those not attending the event, an audio webcast of the presentations and accompanying slides and relevant filings will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, investors.aarcorp.com

About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 6,000 people in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include parts supply; OEM solutions; integrated solutions; maintenance, repair, overhaul; and engineering. AAR's Expeditionary Services include mobility systems and composite manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors", included in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2018. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aar-to-host-investor-day-300886465.html

SOURCE AAR

