Aardvark Therapeutics Aktie

Aardvark Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A412BL / ISIN: US0029421007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.02.2026 05:49:14

Aardvark Therapeutics Pauses Phase 3 Trial Of ARD-101 In Prader-Willi Syndrome; Stock Plunges

(RTTNews) - Aardvark Therapeutics Inc. (AARD) announced that it has voluntarily paused the Phase 3 Hunger Elimination or Reduction Objective (HERO) trial. The HERO study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of ARD-101 as a treatment for hyperphagia in patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

The decision to pause both the HERO trial and its open-label extension was based on reversible cardiac observations at above-target therapeutic doses identified during routine safety monitoring in a healthy volunteer study. Aardvark is conducting a comprehensive review of the data to determine next steps. Out of caution, the company has suspended ongoing enrollment and dosing in the HERO trial while this evaluation is underway.

As a result of these developments, Aardvark no longer expects to announce topline data from the HERO trial in the third quarter of 2026. Instead, the company plans to provide updated guidance in the second quarter of this year, once the review of the ARD-101 program is complete.

Aardvark Therapeutics shares closed the regular trading session at $12.49, down $0.01 or -0.08% as of 4:00:03 PM EST. In after-hours trading, the stock experienced a sharp decline, falling to $6.58, a drop of $5.91 or -47.32% as of 7:59:37 PM EST.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aardvark Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Aardvark Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aardvark Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 12,49 -0,08% Aardvark Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

06:17 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 9: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
06:17 Februar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
05:07 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04:31 KW 9: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
27.02.26 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notierten schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen