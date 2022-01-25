AArete Announces Four New Managing Directors, All Internal Promotions

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete, a global management and technology consulting firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of four team members to managing director: congratulations to Andrew Hyosaka, Ravi Kumrah, Erica Nelson, and Scott Rees. These promotions reflect the hard work and dedication these four team members have shown to both clients and their colleagues at AArete.

"These well-earned promotions celebrate the determination and leadership Andrew, Ravi, Erica and Scott have shown throughout their time at AArete," said Loren Trimble, CEO of AArete. "I expect great things from all of them and I know they will lead their teams with courage, pride, and transparency," he added.

Andrew Hyosaka (Managing Director) offers expertise across Health Payer Industries, Technology, and Financial Services. Andrew leverages his diverse background to solve some of the toughest client challenges. He has led numerous engagements focused on revenue enhancement, member and provider experience platform design and development, network design, and unit strategic profitability improvement, one of which resulted in $250M of implemented cost savings for a Healthcare Payer client.

Ravi Kumrah (Managing Director) has diverse experience working with both Health Payer and Provider clients through revenue enhancement, strategic development, and strategic profitability improvement perspectives. His expertise is focused on comprehensive performance improvement and leveraging deep data analysis to drive process redesign and policy implementation. He has led various solution deliveries through utilization optimization, contract management and Payment Intelligence™.

Erica Nelson (Managing Director) co-leads AArete's Payment Intelligence™ initiative, which focuses on enhancing health plan payment accuracy. She has helped clients recover and prevent millions of dollars in incorrectly reimbursed claims by root causing and revising configuration set-ups and operational processes. Key areas of focus include the application and set-up of payment policies, provider data management, contract configuration, covered benefits, prior authorization, and member eligibility.

Scott Rees (Managing Director) has extensive expertise in large implementation projects and complex consulting projects for healthcare systems and payers. He specializes in advanced analytics and modeling, strategic digital transformation, and operational performance improvement. Scott has experience with multiple predictive modeling, advanced analytics, and various data science techniques.

