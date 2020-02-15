Aaron Gordon Officially Signs Deal with 361º

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron Gordon of the NBA's Orlando Magic has signed a partnership agreement with Chinese leading sports brand 361º. Gordon will serve as the new face of the company's basketball division. The multi-year partnership will include an Aaron Gordon signature shoe and apparel line as well as provide support for Aaron Gordons charitable initiatives and Foundational work. Through this partnership 361º hopes to further promote their "One Degree Beyond" mentality and encourage the youth to engage in sporting activities and devote themselves to the game of basketball.

The partnership will also focus on bringing Aaron Gordon to China to help further promote and develop the sport of basketball and provide kids with the opportunity to learn to appreciate and love the game.

General Manager of 361º Brand Business Center, Zheng Yexin expressed, "We are excited to have Aaron Gordon join our 361º family. Not only is he a great player in the NBA with rare explosive power, strong running and jumping ability and excellent physical coordination but equally important, we love the fit between our brand and what he stands for as a person. This partnership will allow us continue to strengthen our professional basketball performance products while at the same time help further embrace and grow our youth following. We firmly believe this partnership will further underline that 361º basketball is becoming the engine of the brand ."

Aaron Gordon is in his sixth season with the Orlando Magic and is poised to lead the Magic back to the playoffs. Gordon once impressed the world with his jaw-dropping dunks in the 2016 All-Star Slam Dunk Contest. In this year's 2020 All-Star Slam Dunk Contest in Chicago, Gordon will wear the QU!KFOAM BIG 3 basketball shoes specially designed by 361°.

"I am excited to be a part of the 361° family and support them in their ambitions to continuously improve their products and to grow their brand in China and abroad. This partnership gives me an opportunity to support 361 in their ambition to give back to the community, grow the sport in China while at the same time allowing me to leave my own mark on the basketball community in the United States, China and globally," says Gordon. "Lastly, I have the opportunity to help build a brand, and have complete input on designing shoes and apparel. I have always had design aspirations, so this is very exciting to me.

About 361º

361° Group is a comprehensive sports goods company that integrates brand, research & development, design, production and distribution. The group was established in 2003. Committed to becoming a globally respectable brand, it has become one of China's leading sports brand companies. As a leading brand in the national sporting goods industry, 361° is actively promoting and living the culture of "love" under the guidance of the "One Degree Beyond" brand spirit, and continuously promotes the development of various social undertakings such as social economy and sports.They have previously partnered with NBA star players like Kevin love and NBA and CBA stars Stephon Marbury and Jimmy Fredette. For more information, please visit: www.361sport.com, official Weibo: www.weibo.com/361sport

