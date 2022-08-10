|
10.08.2022 22:30:00
Aaron's Directors Declare Cash Dividend
ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1125 per share and declared such dividend payable October 4, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2022.
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods across its brands, Aaron's, BrandsMart U.S.A., BrandsMart Leasing, and Woodhaven. Aaron's offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart U.S.A. is one of the leading appliance and consumer electronics retailers in the southeast United States and one of the largest appliance retailers in the country with ten retail stores in Florida and Georgia. BrandsMart Leasing offers lease-to-own solutions to customers of BrandsMart U.S.A. Woodhaven is our furniture manufacturing division.
For more information, visit investor.aarons.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-directors-declare-cash-dividend-301603625.html
SOURCE The Aaron's Company, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aaron's Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.10.21
|Aarons Inc (AAN) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
28.07.20
|Ausblick: Aarons veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.05.20
|Ausblick: Aarons stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.04.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Aarons öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.02.20
|Ausblick: Aarons stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.07.19
|Ausblick: Aarons präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.04.19
|Ausblick: Aarons präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
12.02.19
|Ausblick: Aarons verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)